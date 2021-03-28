DAYS's Miller Welcomes A Baby Girl

Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS) and her husband, Ryan, became first-time parents on March 13. The actress, who never publicly announced her pregnancy, gave birth to Willett, who weighed in at 6lb 10 oz, in Denver, CO. The actress posted the following I. Instagram: “And just like that, we see in colors that we never knew existed. Willett (Willie) James Matteson interrupted her parents’ game of blackjack at a mountain casino to be born March 13th in the midst of a blizzard. She has us over the moon. @kalecabdeliversbrah,” on Instagram, along with photos of the happy family, which can be seen here. Ryan posted more photos here. Congratulations!