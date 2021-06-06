DAYS’s Kate Mansi Reveals Marriage

Emmy-winner Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) revealed on Instagram that she and Blake Levin were married last year during the pandemic. The actress marked their first anniversary by posting a series of pictures from the big day with Levin and captioned them with a lyric from “Jackson” by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash: “ ‘We got married in a fever.’ 6.5.2020.” To check out the pics, go here. Congratulations to the happy couple! To see photos, click here.