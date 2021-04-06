DAYS Alums Joins QUEEN SUGAR

Tammy Townsend (ex-Wendy, DAYS) and McKinley Freeman (ex-Evan, DAYS) have been added to the cast of OWN’s QUEEN SUGAR for season 6, reports Deadline.com. Townsend will play the series regular role of Billie, the daughter of Prosper, who returns to St. Josephine to care for her ailing father. Freeman will portray the recurring role of Dominic, a cultural anthropologist who captures the attention of Nova Bordelon. Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS) currently appears in the series.