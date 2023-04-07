DAYS Alum Weds

Congratulations to Lamon Archey (ex-Eli, DAYS) and Kristen Terry, who were married on Saturday, March 25. The actor posted the news on his Instagram page, along with photos from the big day. The actor’s Salem co-stars offered their congratulations on the post. Stephen Nichols (Steve) wrote, “Congratulations, Lamon! Much happiness to you both” Paul Telfer (Xander) cheered, “Gorgeous couple! Congratulations 🍾❤️❤️❤️🍾” Kristian Alfonso (Hope) enthused, “XOXO Many Many CONGRATULATIONS. to You & Mrs Archey 🎉💫💝😘” Robert Scott Wilson (Alex/Ben) posted. “Congrats my brotha!! 🥂 champion!” Brandon Barash (Stefan) wrote, “Congrats to the smashing couple!! 🙌🔥👏❤️” Archey has three children, Machiah, 20, Caden, 13, and Gaia, 10. Check out pics from the big day here.