On Instagram, DAYS alum Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) revealed the gender of the baby she’s carrying. “It’s a girl!!! According to Jason, we’re 87% committed to a name I was pretty sure was 99% 😂 so comment name suggestions below,” she reported. She and husband Jason Wayne are already parents to adopted sons Kayden, 5, and Jeffrey, 3, and daughter Julie, 2.