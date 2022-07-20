DAYS Alum In New Film

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS) will appear in a new project titled, The Raven, a film noir take on the classic Edgar Allen Poe poems, “The Raven”, “Annabel Lee” and “Lenore”, currently in production. The project stars multiple-Emmy-winner Kristos Andrews (Pete, THE BAY) and Canadian star Victoria Baldesarra in the lead roles of Guy De Vere and Annabel Lee Lenore, two of Poe’s most popular fictional characters. With a 1940’s post World War II setting, this adaptation of The Raven is a dark and tragic macabre love story, written for the screen and directed by multiple-Emmy-award-winning director and producer Gregori J. Martin.