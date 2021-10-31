DAYS Alum Becomes A Dad

Brock Kelly (ex-Evan, DAYS) reports that he is now the father of a daughter, Adelina. The actor posted a photo with the newborn on Saturday, October 30, with the caption, “After what seemed like an eternal 38 weeks, we were finally blessed with our beautiful baby, Adelina Valentina Kelly. Can’t believe I’m a girl dad. I’m more and more excited about this new role with each passing day. Looks like we are going to be those embarrassing PDA parents from the beginning til the end. Mommy and Daddy love you to infinity and beyond, my little Valentina. My most important chapter yet…❤️”