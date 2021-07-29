Chrishell Stause Reveals New Beau

On Instagram, Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) revealed that she is dating Jason Oppenheim, cofounder of THE OPPENHEIM GROUP, where she toils and is featured on the Netflix series, SELLING SUNSET. The actress shared pics with Oppenheim and her co-workers from a recent trip to Italy, revealing their romance. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim, 44, told Us Weekly. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.” For the full story, click here.