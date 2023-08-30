Chip Dox, Celebrated Soap Production Designer, Dies At 80

Charles “Chip” Dox, former production designer at multiple soaps, passed away on August 15 at the age of 80. An Army vet who attended the Carnegie Institute of Technology (now known as Carnegie Mellon University), Dox got his start designing touring shows for world-renowned musical acts including Elton John, The Beach Boys, Chicago, and Earth, Wind & Fire, and collaborated with Tracey Ullman on her series TRACEY TAKES ON. Moving into the daytime world, Dox spent 17 years as a production designer at DAYS, winning his first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Set Direction in 1997. He met his wife of 29 years, Jeanne Haney, at DAYS, where she worked as a producer. Dox finished his career at ABC, where he served as a production designer for PORT CHARLES, GH: NIGHT SHIFT and GH, where he won another Emmy before retiring in 2015. At GH, Dox helped to design and update the nurses’ station, the Quartermaine mansion and the Nurses’ Ball sets. In addition to Haney, Dox is survived by daughters Morgan Dox, Katie Segal, Haley Dox-DaCosta and stepdaughter Megan Younger and their families, including granddaughters Rae Kim, Kiddo Dox-DaCosta and grandsons Henry and Charlie Segal.