Who is closer to his mom? “Oh, that’s a really great question because it’s surprisingly close, but I would say that I, Tajh, have just slightly, slightly a closer relationship with mine. They’re both incredibly close to their moms, though.”

Who has the more stressful job? “Wow. I mean, I’m not saving lives, so I could never say that my job is as difficult as a doctor’s. So, definitely TJ. But my job is hard!”

Who is more romantic? “Oh boy. You know, me and TJ are quite similar, and I never get tired of that. I’ll give this one to TJ, though.”

Who is more forgiving? “Definitely TJ in that department. Right now, I love that TJ has a friendship with Brando and has been called to be a support system for him, in a sense. I find that miraculous, like, ‘Wow, even though there were things that happened with Molly, you’re able to emotionally support him.’ He’s better than me in that way.”

Who is the bigger sports fan? “Me. Definitely me.”

Who is the bigger animal lover? “Me again. I love animals. I really just want to have birds and cats and dogs and horses. I want every animal that legally I can have! I’m currently crate-training my family’s new puppy, a little baby boxer. I have three dogs and a black cat.”

Who is funnier? “Me. I’ve had, you know, opportunities to find levity with TJ; I’ve had moments, really good moments, but they’re usually in scenes with the Ashford family when we’re all gathered together and things are in a lighter place. But lately, God, TJ has just been in the depths of the drama of being on a soap opera!”

Who is more domestic? “I guess me, by default, because I don’t know where TJ lives now [laughs]!”

Who’s more fun at parties? “I think that’s a tie. It’s a draw.”

Who is more stylish? “That’s another draw because we dress differently, but we have a great costume department and I love the looks that TJ pulls off. I don’t necessarily dress up as often as he does, but he has a great sweater game. TJ has a lot of nice sweaters with a great color palette.”

Who is more scholarly? “Maybe me, because I’m still in school. I’m a film student graduating in a year — but I’m not a doctor!”

Who’s better in a crisis? “I’m going to go with TJ. I have, knock on wood, yet to be mugged in an alley in Brooklyn.”