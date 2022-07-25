Who’s the better dresser? “EJ, overall, is a better dresser. He wears fantastic suits and is consistent with it, whereas I think I’m the better dresser on select occasions. Most of the time I’m just wearing shorts and a tank top.”

Who’s more fun at parties? “Me. EJ’s the sourpuss in the corner or there with some ulterior motive. I’m just there having fun and being loud.”

Who is luckier in love? “That’s a tie.”

Who is more scholarly? “Definitely EJ. The way he talks … I have to look up some of those words sometimes to know what I’m saying.”

Who drives a better car? “That would be EJ. I don’t know what he drives, but being a billionaire, I assume he drives a very good car.”

Who is more athletic? “That would be me. EJ has done a little bit of fencing training, but that’s the only exercise I’ve seen him do while I’ve been in charge of him. I consistently work out and try to eat well.”

Who is funnier? “Me, just because I feel like I’ve got a very ‘16-year-old boy’ sense of humor. That makes me laugh tremendously, and I kind of feel like it lightens the room. EJ is a little bit too dry and a bit too serious.”

Who is the better brother? “Me. I’ve not done anything remotely close to what EJ’s done to every single family member.”

Who has a worse temper? “EJ. He has a short fuse, and he’s constantly having to apologize for his temper, which he inherited from his father. My father is a very chill, relaxed human being.”

Who is more trustworthy? “Me. EJ has done too much backstabbing to be trustworthy.”

Who is more romantic? “Probably EJ. I’m a bit more laid-back and chill.”

Who has the better business sense? “EJ. He doesn’t take over the company every now and then for no reason whatsoever. He certainly has a good head on his shoulders when it comes to business, and I do not.”

Who has more pictures of their family around the house? “There are definitely photos of the family around the DiMera mansion. So I’d say EJ probably has more, whereas I’ve got one big one of my entire family. It’s me, my brothers, my sister-in-law, my little nieces, my sister and my parents.”