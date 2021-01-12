Catch Early Episodes Of THE BAY On Popstar! TV

POPSTAR! TV, the new home of the Emmy-winning digital drama series THE BAY, is going back to where it all began. Starting today, Tuesday, January 12, catch THE BAY: THE BEGINNING, a remastered 10 episode, limited drama series that includes some never-before-seen remastered footage, which will live-streaming every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with an encore presentation at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. THE BAY: THE BEGINNING introduces socialite Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans), her rebellious teenage son Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews) and the rest of the complex denizens of Bay City. Throughout 10-part series, you’ll meet Steve Jensen (Matthew Ashford; Jack, DAYS), Lianna Ramos (Jade Harlow), Commissioner Lex Martin (Tristan Rogers; Scorpio, GH), Sofia Madison (Jacklyn Zeman; Bobbie, GH) and additional original series regulars include Lilly Melgar (ex-Lily, GH) as Janice Ramos, Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Shane, DAYS) as Capt. Elliot Sanders, Lane Davies (ex-Mason, SANTA BARBARA) as Detective Mackenzie Johnson and more. With a special guest appearance by the late Jed Allan (ex-CC, SB et al) as Harold Johnson. Check out a promo here.