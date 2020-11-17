Briana Lane Wraps As GH’s Brook Lynn

Briana Lane time as GH’s temporary Brook Lynn has come to an end, with the character making a likewise temporary exit from Port Charles on the November 16th episode. The has been pinch-hitting for Amanda Setton, who is on an extended maternity leave but is returning to the show in the near future. In a series of tweets, Lane wrote, “Playing the role of Brook Lynn Quartermaine on @GeneralHospital has been an absolute joy + honor. Feel lucky to have been surrounded by such a gifted cast, kind crew + passionate producers these past 4 months + it’s an experience that I will always hold close to my heart. And HUGE thank you to all the fans who have been so welcoming to the new kid! Your support has meant the world. Passing the baton back to beautiful + mega talented Amanda Setton [and] Looking forward to watching what will definitely be a new and exciting chapter for BLQ! #GH.” The actress followed that up by praising Executive Producer Frank Valentini, Wally Kurth (Ned) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia), and sharing a picture with them from her final scenes. “Last day on #GH Effortlessly talented captain of the ship @valentinifrank, goddess @lisalocicerogh, guiding light @wallykurth… still had tears in my eyes from Wally + I’s last scene as father + daughter. TY to everyone for all the sweet responses, goodbyes + wishes tonight!!” For more on Lane’s reflections on her time on GH, check out the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale Friday.