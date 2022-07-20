Poll Best In Show Poll: Y&R July 20, 2022 4:49PM Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail Best FeudAdam vs Billy Jack vs Victor Jill vs Kay Lauren vs Sheila Sharon vs Phyllis View Results Loading ... Best Love StoryDevon and Hilary Drucilla and Neil Lance and Lorie Nick and Sharon Nikki and Victor View Results Loading ... Most Tearjerking DeathCassie Dina Hilary Katherine Neil View Results Loading ... Best FamilyThe Abbotts The Brookses The Chancellors The Newmans The Winters View Results Loading ... Best Character RedemptionChelsea Kevin Lauren Michael Nina View Results Loading ... Best Young CoupleBilly and Mac Cricket and Danny J.T. and Colleen Kyle and Summer Lily and Daniel View Results Loading ... By SOD Filed Under: The Young and the Restless Comments