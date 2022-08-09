B&B’s Sean Kanan Joins COBRA KAI

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) is returning to the role of Mike Barnes from Karate Kid III, in the Netflix series, COBRA KAI. The actor tweeted the news that deadline.com broke exclusively, “So excited to FINALLY announce that Mike Barnes will be a part of season 5! @healdrules @jonhurwitz & @McSchlossberg wrote me an awesome story. Can’t wait for you all to see it!” Season 5 of the series debuts on September 9. To read the full article, click here.