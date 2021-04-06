B&B’s Jones Launches Jewelry Line

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) is launching her new jewelry line today on TVSN. The actress announced the news on her Instagram page, posting, “Eeeeeep!! Today I’m launching my first jewelry collection!! I keep pinching myself! I’ve been keeping this under wraps for a while working on it and today it’s happening❤️pretty nervous, but excited😬I’m working on it being available everywhere, but now it is exclusively on @tvsn!! (So someone in Australia or New Zealand will have to buy for those not there)😜 I’m thrilled to join my fabulous @katherinekellylang on #TVSN. Tune in today! (I’ll try to post some of our promo videos in stories). I’m majorly multi-tasking as it is also a HUGE day on set at my day job! 😳😳 So bear with me;) Thank you all that have already shown so much support and to the @tvsn family. I love you💋 Check “highlights” on my page to see some pieces! #ashleyjonesjewelry #ashleyjonesjewellery.”