Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas, B&B) is doing double duty, as the young actor booked an untitled Freeform pilot, described by deadline.com as “A Hitchcockian nanny drama”. The news was posted on Samiri’s Instagram page, along with his comment, “Here it is! So excited to announce what I’ve been working on! It’s a wonderful script with a truly wonderful cast!” The actor is currently filming in Chicago.