Diamond White (Paris, B&B) has booked the role of Lunella Lafayette – who is also known as Moon Girl – on Disney’s animated series, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Lunella is a 13-year-old super-genius who accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur to present-day New York City. Executive Producer Laurence Fishburne (ex-Joshua, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) will also recur as The Beyonder, who is described as a curious and mischievous trickster.