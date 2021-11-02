New York City

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) “I have two must-see museums. I love The Met and I did the MoMA recently. Actually, I guess that would be No. 1. I love modern art so I could easily spend the entire day there. That said, they are both must-see.”

The Met: 1000 5th Avenue; (212) 535-7710; www.metmuseum.org

MoMA: 11 West 53rd Street, Manhattan; MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Avenue, Queens; (212) 708-9400; www.moma.org

Joe’s Pizza “I’ve always liked Joe’s. It’s a New York institution.”

7 Carmine Street; (212) 366-1182; www.joespizzanyc.com.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza “I do miss Artichoke [Basille’s Pizza]. Getting a slice of that from their spot in the Meatpacking District is great.”

114 10th Avenue; (212) 792-9200; www.artichokepizza.com/

Jones Beach Amphitheater “One of my buddies growing up, he ran a club in the Jones Beach Amphitheater. It’s in southern Long Island. It’s really beautiful and I’ve seen so many great shows there — and it’s easy to get to via public transportation.”

Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, 895 Bay Parkway, Wantagh; for tickets and schedules, call (866) 558-8468; www.jonesbeach.com

The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel “That’s my favorite New York movie locale, which is not an easy question to answer because so many movies have been shot in New York. I loved Scent Of A Woman, which was shot at the Waldorf and all around New York. That hotel has so much rich history, and it has been featured in a ton of movies.”

301 Park Avenue; (800) 925-3673; www.hilton.com/en/hotels/nycwawa-waldorf-astoria-new-york

Central Park “I used to run through Central Park, especially after I got back from college and I was just so glad to be back in the city and I was really into fitness. I do love the Boathouse in Central Park. My father has a license that allows him to fish in the pond and sometimes I’d be running around and he’d be like, ‘Come by and say hi,’ and he’d be out in one of those little boats with his line in the water.”

Central Park Conservancy, 14 East 60th Street; (212) 439-6500; www.centralparknyc.org/

Yankee Stadium “My last name is de Metz and the Yankees are our winning team. I love that, being such a powerhouse. The Yankees are No. 1. I love the Mets but if I had to put my feet in the fire, I’m definitely a Yankees fan. I also went to high school in the Bronx so I have an affinity for the Bronx. Yankee Stadium? Yes!”

1 East 161st Street, Bronx; (718) 293-4300; mlb.com/yankees/ballpark

Statue Of Liberty Cruise “I think it’s always fun to take one of those boat trips that goes around the Statue of Liberty, especially when you can get wet. And seeing the city from the water? I think that’s special. You definitely have to do the boat tour.”

Liberty Cruise NYC, 2 East 42nd Street; (212) 643-0080; www.libertycruise.nyc

Times Square “Very popular with people coming to the city. I have this comment on my Instagram page that says, ‘Times Square has evolved over the decades from a haven for the peep-show vagrants that have helped make this city so unique to a consumer wonderland where the dreams of … wide-eyed Scandinavian itinerants can become reality.’ ”

Located in Midtown Manhattan, formed by the intersection of Seventh Avenue, 42nd Street and Broadway; Times Square Alliance; (212) 768-1560; www.timessquarenyc.org/