B&B Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

The Trick-Or-Treaters Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and Diamond White (Paris)
Favorite Scary Movie
Brown: “The Exorcist.”
Gareis: “None. Do not like scary.”
White: “Halloween. The original with Jamie Lee Curtis.”
Best Candy
Brown: “Dark chocolate.”
Gareis: “Skittles.”
White: “Nothing. I am not a sweets eater. I just look in the bag and I give it to my mom because she’s the one who eats all the candy anyway.”
Worst Candy
Brown: “Anything with marshmallow.”
Gareis: “Anything with peanut.”
White: “I hate candy corn. I just don’t like it.”
Favorite Pumpkin Dish
Brown: “Pumpkin pie.”
Gareis: “Pumpkin pie.”
White: “The pumpkin lattes they have at Starbucks. Perfect for fall.”
Spookiest Sound Brown: “Howling.”
Gareis: “Creepy laughter.”
White: “A baby laughing in the dark.”
My Best Halloween Costume Ever
Brown: “Zombie.”
Gareis: “Marilyn Monroe.”
White: “I went as Lilo and Stitch and that was my favorite, and I DIY-ed the whole thing, so that was fun to make, too.”
Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?
Brown: “Obscure and scary.”
Gareis: “Obscure, and wigs are a must.”
White: “When I was younger, I loved ones where it was like, ‘I know exactly who you are,’ but now that I’m older I have to say the ones when I’m like, ‘What are you?’ and then they’ll tell me and I’m like, ‘Oh!’ So, I like the ones where you have to guess.”
Buy A Costume Or Make One?
Brown: “Make one.”
Gareis: “Buy, keep and rotate.”
White: “Make one.”
Host A Party Or Go To One?
Brown: “Both.”
Gareis: “Host kids party by day and go to the Casamigos annual Halloween party by night. Well, pre-Covid.”
White: “Go to one. Hosting one is stressful.”
Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?
Brown: “Sign me up!”
Gareis: “Good fun. Sign me up.”
White: “Sign me up!”
Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?
Brown: “No.”
Gareis: “No, poor pets. I’m sure they don’t like that.”
White: “Yes, especially if it has fake legs where it looks like they have a human body.”
Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?
Brown: “Yay!”
Gareis: “Theme is nice, but not necessary.”
White: “Yay all the way!”