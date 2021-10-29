B&B Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Trick-Or-Treaters Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and Diamond White (Paris)

Favorite Scary Movie

Brown: “The Exorcist.”

Gareis: “None. Do not like scary.”

White: “Halloween. The original with Jamie Lee Curtis.”

Best Candy

Brown: “Dark chocolate.”

Gareis: “Skittles.”

White: “Nothing. I am not a sweets eater. I just look in the bag and I give it to my mom because she’s the one who eats all the candy anyway.”

Worst Candy

Brown: “Anything with marshmallow.”

Gareis: “Anything with peanut.”

White: “I hate candy corn. I just don’t like it.”

Favorite Pumpkin Dish

Brown: “Pumpkin pie.”

Gareis: “Pumpkin pie.”

White: “The pumpkin lattes they have at Starbucks. Perfect for fall.”

Spookiest Sound Brown: “Howling.”

Gareis: “Creepy laughter.”

White: “A baby laughing in the dark.”

My Best Halloween Costume Ever

Brown: “Zombie.”

Gareis: “Marilyn Monroe.”

White: “I went as Lilo and Stitch and that was my favorite, and I DIY-ed the whole thing, so that was fun to make, too.”

Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?

Brown: “Obscure and scary.”

Gareis: “Obscure, and wigs are a must.”

White: “When I was younger, I loved ones where it was like, ‘I know exactly who you are,’ but now that I’m older I have to say the ones when I’m like, ‘What are you?’ and then they’ll tell me and I’m like, ‘Oh!’ So, I like the ones where you have to guess.”

Buy A Costume Or Make One?

Brown: “Make one.”

Gareis: “Buy, keep and rotate.”

White: “Make one.”

Host A Party Or Go To One?

Brown: “Both.”

Gareis: “Host kids party by day and go to the Casamigos annual Halloween party by night. Well, pre-Covid.”

White: “Go to one. Hosting one is stressful.”

Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?

Brown: “Sign me up!”

Gareis: “Good fun. Sign me up.”

White: “Sign me up!”

Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Brown: “No.”

Gareis: “No, poor pets. I’m sure they don’t like that.”

White: “Yes, especially if it has fake legs where it looks like they have a human body.”

Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Brown: “Yay!”

Gareis: “Theme is nice, but not necessary.”

White: “Yay all the way!”