B&B Stars Share Their Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

John McCook (Eric)

Why did you pick this dish? “Because it is a family favorite, and it is a unique side dish.”

Where did you get this recipe? “I’m not sure. Laurette has had it for quite some time and because it’s a family favorite. It’s on her cooking show, SUGAR, BUTTER, MOM, on Instagram.”

How long has it been part of your Thanksgiving menu? “About five years.”

Can it be made ahead? “Overnight, but not longer than that.”

Any advice for using leftovers?

Laurette’s Pitiful Pandemic Zucchini Pie

Ingredients

3 cups thinly sliced zucchini

1 small sweet onion, diced (“You can brown the onions first for flavor.”)

1 cup Bisquick ½ cup neutral-tasting oil (“I use avocado.”)

½ cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup cheddar cheese

4 eggs

½ tsp. kosher salt Cooking spray

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.

3. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Gently mix and pour into pie plate.

4. Bake 40-45 minutes, or until cooked through and golden brown.

Tanner Novlan (Finn)

What do you like most about this dish? “Mashed potatoes are one of my favorites because it is the ultimate fall/winter dish that will stick to your ribs to beat the cold. Pure comfort! Also, it keeps really well.”

Any particular tips? “This can also be made ahead in a crock pot. I actually prefer to make it this way. Put all of the ingredients except dairy and butter in a greased crockpot for four hours, heat on high. When they are cooked, heat butter in separate pan, then add the dairy. Slowly spoon that over the potatoes and mash right in the crock pot to your desired consistency.”

Do you do anything to personalize this dish? “You can personalize by adding pureed ginger to make it into a ginger mash for a little extra flair.”

Canadian Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

5 lbs. potatoes

2-3 oz. cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

Salt and white pepper to taste 1 stick butter

Directions

1. Peel, boil and mash potatoes.

2. Add cream cheese, salt, pepper and sour cream. Mix well.

3. Place in a well-buttered, deep casserole dish, then dot the mixture with butter.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.