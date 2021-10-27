B&B Recasts Taylor With DAYS Vet

In a shocking move, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL has recast the legacy character of Dr. Taylor Hayes with soap vet Krista Allen (ex-Billie, DAYS). Hunter Tylo originated the part in 1990 and has played it, on and off, ever since. The actress was last seen with the Forresters in 2019. Allen is best known to daytime fans for her 1996-99 run on DAYS, along with other high-profile roles on BAYWATCH, SIGNIFICANT MOTHER and more recently, 9-1-1. The big-time grab was announced on ew.com.