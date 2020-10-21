B&B Marks New Milestone

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL, the first show in the United States to resume production after the pandemic shutdown, has filmed 100 episodes since returning to the studio, which is something for the cast and crew to celebrate. ‘We’ve shot 100 episodes since we’ve been back in production!!” enthused Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) on social media. “I’m so AMAZED by our incredible team who brought us back and brought us back safely. Thank you to all of our supporters, who supported us, as we weathered this crazy time.”