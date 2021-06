Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) has been cast on Amazon’s new romantic comedy series, WITH LOVE. The actor will play Santiago Zaya and posted the news on Instagram, sharing, “a show about 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖 🌹…can’t wait to start this journey w you. very grateful •with 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖• @amazonprimevideo + @gloriakellett”

