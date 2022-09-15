Student Council: Tajh Bellow (TJ), Brook Kerr (Portia) and Josh Swickard (Chase)
Favorite Subject
Bellow: “Probably English.”
Kerr: “Geometry. It really spoke to me for some reason.”
Swickard: “Spanish.”
Least Favorite Subject
Bellow: “I didn’t care for my history classes too much.”
Kerr: “Art class. It’s really hard for me to get the ideas in my head onto a piece of paper and as a young person, that frustrated me.”
Swickard: “Math.”
Favorite Extracurricular Activity
Bellow: “Playing tennis. I was on the tennis team in high school. Loved competing with my team.”
Kerr: “Kickball was my jam. I don’t know if anybody plays it anymore, but in middle school we’d play it during recess and I was so good. I was like, ‘Why isn’t this a sport?!’ ”
Swickard: “Show choir.”
Favorite School Supply
Kerr: “School supplies are my favorite thing in the world. Mechanical pencils! I had to have them all. I thought they were genius. I still love them.”
Swickard: “I loved a good Trapper!”
Class Clown Or Teacher’s Pet?
Bellow: “Neither. I’d put myself right in the middle.”
Kerr: “Teacher’s pet was the goal. I would try to be in the teacher’s good graces and save my clowniness for the hallways.”
Swickard: “I was a little bit of both. I like to get a laugh but I would also, like, offer shoulder massages for good grades [laughs].”
School Portrait: Frame It, Burn It, Or Post It Online?
Bellow: “Yeah, we can just burn it.”
Kerr: “In my 20s, I would have been mortified by it, but now, I’d put it up in my house or post it.”
Swickard: “Frame it and keep it in the house.”
Detention: Rarely, Regularly Or Never?
Bellow: “Never.”
Kerr: “Rarely.”
Swickard: “Rarely.”
Study Ahead Or Cram For A Test?
Bellow: “I was the blessed crammer. I could just knock it out, show up and get a good grade.”
Kerr: “Yeah, I crammed.”
Swickard: “Unfortunately, I crammed.”
Honor Roll Or Just Scraped By?
Bellow: “Honor roll. Always honor roll.”
Kerr: “I would say I would just scrape by. I was never on the honor roll. I was like, ‘I’m not going to deal with all the extra stress to get an A+.’ ”
Swickard: “Once my car insurance was on the line from my parents, I turned into honor roll.”
Prom Night: A Bust Or A Blast?
Bellow: “A blast.”
Kerr: “A blast.”
Swickard: “A bust.”
Reunion: Attend It Or Skip It?
Bellow: “I’m actually deciding that right now, because my reunion is next year.”
Kerr: “I attended the first one, but beyond that, I skipped it.”
Swickard: “I skipped it.”
Where Is Your Diploma Now?
Bellow: “I basically graduated from high school after sophomore year; I took a test to be emancipated in my career — not from my family, but to be treated as an adult on set — and it’s with me in my room in a nice professional folder.”
Kerr: “I got a GED and it’s in my closet.”
Swickard: “I have no idea.”
In High School, My Dream Career Was:
Bellow: “What I’m doing right now.”
Kerr: “Pediatric nurse.”
Swickard: “I wanted to be a music producer. I wanted to be Linc [laughs]!”