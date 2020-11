Alan Locher will hold a virtual interview with Michael Park (ex-Jack, AS THE WORLDS) to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month. In addition to Park, Ross Ellis, the CEO and founder of STOMP Out Bullying™ and former New York Jets player Tony Richardson, will be guests on Locher’s YouTube show, THE LOCHER ROOM. The virtual interview will take place on Thursday October 8 at 2 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.