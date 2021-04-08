Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Netflix Or Amazon Prime? “Netflix.”

Romantic Comedy Or Action Flick? “Romantic comedy.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “James Corden.”

Hip-hop Or Rock And Roll? “Rock and roll. Or even better, combine Run-DMC and Aerosmith and then you get a fantastic collaboration.”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Baseball.”

Instagram Or Twitter? “Instagram.”

Wine Or Beer? “Both. They both have their place. Beer is for when I watch sports and wine is for a nice dinner.”

Book Or Magazine? “Book.”

Save Or Splurge? “Save.”

Pool Or Ocean? “Ocean.”

Crossword Puzzle Or Board Game? “Board game.”

Plan Ahead Or Be Spontaneous? “Both. I love planning ahead for trips but I make room in those trips to do spontaneous, fun things.”

AMERICAN IDOL Or THE VOICE? “THE VOICE.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Early bird with my call times. I started getting up at five and I’m asleep by nine. If Matt [Atkinson, Thomas] doesn’t call me to run lines by eight o’clock, it’s game over, man. I like doing early bird specials for dinner [laughs].”

Cat Or Dog? “Both.”

New Or Vintage? “Vintage.”

Homemade Or Store-bought? “Homemade if possible but if it’s cooking, I’m ordering out.”

Cook Or Order In? “Order in. You don’t want me cooking. It’s just so much easier.”

Salty Or Sweet? “Both.”

Mild Or Spicy? “Spicy. My dream is to be invited to go on HOT ONES [a popular YouTube series where the host and guest consume progressively spicier chicken wings during their interview]. I want to do that so bad. We’ll see if it ever happens.”

Music Or Podcast? “Music.”