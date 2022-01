Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN) announced on Instagram that he is engaged to Audra Mari, to whom he proposed via a message in a bottle. He posted, “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! “So happy for you!” replied his ex-Pine Valley wife, Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee, AMC). The actor was previously married to pop star Fergie.