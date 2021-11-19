ALL MY CHILDREN Alum’s New Gig

Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILREN) has a new project dropping on Paramount+ December 19. The actor is a series regular as Ennis, a in the new show, 1883, a prequel to the hit series YELLOWSTONE. “It’s official!! (Been so hard keeping this a secret!) Overwhelmed with gratitude and emotions for this one. To be joining the @yellowstone family and leading @1883official as a series regular amongst such an incredibly dynamic (and legendary) group of actors is a dream come true to say the least. The cowboy rollercoaster we’re about to take you on is one you won’t want to miss. Hitting @paramountplus December 19! Thank you for trusting me with this, Taylor Sheridan! You’ve been a God send, brother. (Swipe left to see the other mega stars working on our show!)🙏🏼💥,” the actor enthused on Instagram.

