A Naughty NOLA Nightcap — Taste Tribe’s CBD-Infused Bananas Foster Cocktail

The Bananas Foster is a delish dessert, but it can be pretty dangerous to make at home. If you have minimal experience in the kitchen, it’s not recommended you tackle this caramelized goodie right off the bat. However, that doesn’t mean beginners can’t safely mix this NOLA treat in a drink form!

To make this Crescent City cocktail extra cool, we’re going to add a dash of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. The hint of orange extract in our high-quality CBD oil is enough to make this sweet drink stand out.

CBD Bananas Foster Cocktail

The reason cooking a Bananas Foster is so dangerous has to do with the use of rum. As we hope you’re already aware, alcohol and fire don’t mix well together. However, to get the caramelized effect necessary for this recipe, chefs usually tip their pan over their stove’s flame to “burn those bananas!” While experienced chefs know how to “flambé” without a sweat, it’s not a hot idea for inexperienced chefs to try at home.

If you are going to make a Bananas Foster for real, we’d recommend taking your pan off the heat as you add the rum. After some of the alcohol sizzles off, carefully return your pan to the heat to continue making the buttery sauce.

For more details on making a safe Bananas Foster at home, be sure to read through this popular recipe.

Ingredients

1 oz vanilla-infused vodka

1 oz banana liqueur

½ oz caramel syrup

½ oz chocolate liqueur

½ oz light cream

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Banana slices

Directions

Pour vodka, banana liqueur, caramel syrup, chocolate liqueur, and light cream in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil and banana slices

If you want to make this drink extra sweet, consider adding a little brown sugar to your glass’s rim. To do this, prep one plate with a smattering of caramel syrup and another with brown sugar. Next, dip your glass’s rim in the caramel. Lastly, get some of that brown sugar to stick to the caramel coating.

Another way you could add some “jazz” to this Big Easy cocktail is to top it with a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg. Both of these spices are often found in traditional Bananas Foster recipes. If you want the true Bananas Foster experience, you could also serve your drink with a side of walnuts.

Of course, all of these steps are optional, but they will add some NOLA charm to this Southern-inspired sweet.

