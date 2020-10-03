Y&R’s Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) Greg Rikaart (Kevin) Video Chat With Digest!

To promote Elizabeth Hendrickson’s (Chloe) return to Y&R on October 5 — and the impending arrival of Kevin and Chloe’s baby — Hendrickson and Greg Rikaart (Kevin) join Soap Opera Digest’s Editorial Director Stephanie Sloane for a new video interview. The fan faves dish about how they suggested pairing their characters, their favorite moments, sharing milestones on-screen and off and so much more. Check it out here and be sure to tune in to Y&R on CBS!