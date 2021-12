Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) will make another appearance on THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW today. “I have so much fun every time I visit @theellenshow !” she enthused on social media. “Today is no different. Tune in to todays episode to watch us square off in another classic Ellen game. These games are no laughing matter!!! 😂😂 #competition #games #fun #christmasmovies.”