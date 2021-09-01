September Hot Photos

Tom Pelphrey

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT; ex-Mick AS THE WORLD TURNS) and Carey Mulligan shot scenes for their new film, She Said, in New York City on August 27.

Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

