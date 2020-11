October Hot Photos

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) received flowers from her DANCING WITH THE STARS partner, Gleb Savchenko, following a disagreement. The actress captioned this shot, “Ok full disclosure, @glebsavchenkoofficial and I had our first fight-ha! If apologies look like THIS, I guess it’s not so bad!! 💕 We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does. We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm. Finding the balance landed us here and I truly think this could be our best week yet”