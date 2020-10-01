October Hot Photos

Tune-In Alert! Y&R’s Kyle lashes out at Theo.
Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) attended a press conference in Madrid, for her new Netflix series, GLOW AND DARKNESS, on October 26.
Nia Sioux (ex-Emma, B&B) enjoyed an outdoor lunch yesterday in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock
B&B’s Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Annika Noelle (Hope) and Scott Clifton (Liam) celebrated the taping of the show’s 100th episode post-pandemic shutdown.
Trevor Dononvan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS) brought his dogs Tito, Shadow and Chance to the set of HOME & FAMILY for a taping of an episode that airs tomorrow. The actor was there to promote his upcoming Hallmark movie, USS CHRISTMAS, which co-stars Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS).
Photo credit: Crown Media United LLC
DAYS’s Clyde (James Read) puts Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) in a tough position.
Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) showed off his pizza making skills on HOME & FAMILY.
Photo credit: Crown Media United States LLC
Photo credit: CrownMedia/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ian Ziering (ex-Cam, GUIDING LIGHT) stopped by Hallmark Channel’s HOME & FAMILY and sat down for a chat with Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) and co-host Debbie Matenopoulos.
Photo credit: 2020 Crown Media United States, LLC
Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) posed with his wife, Vanessa, on the set of HOME & FAMILY, after her appearance on the show.
Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham, B&B) attended a drive-in premiere for the film CLOUDS, which he directed.
Photo credit: Frank Micelotta/Disney +/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
Robin Wright (ex-Kelly, SANTA BARBARA) took her dog for a walk yesterday in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Photo credit: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) received flowers from her DANCING WITH THE STARS partner, Gleb Savchenko, following a disagreement. The actress captioned this shot, “Ok full disclosure, @glebsavchenkoofficial
and I had our first fight-ha! If apologies look like THIS, I guess it’s not so bad!! 💕 We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does. We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm. Finding the balance landed us here and I truly think this could be our best week yet”
Tune-In Alert! B&B’s Eric (John McCook) confronts Quinn (Rena Sofer), who becomes frantic as her world crumbles down around her.
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) arrived for a dance rehearsal yesterday after surviving another week in the ballroom of DANCING WITH THE STARS.
Photo credit: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley, ANOTHER WORLD) and her dance partner, Keo Motsepe, were voted off of DANCING WITH THE STARS last night.
Photo credit: APEX / MEGA
Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) and hubby Aaron Phyphers had a dinner date in Los Angeles yesterday.
Tune-In Alert! DAYS’s Abe (James Reynolds) unwittingly tips off Melinda (Tina Huang).