Happy Birthday To Christel Khalil!

Christel Khalil was born on November 30 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: JPI

The actress has one son, Michael Caden, who was born on April 22, 2010. Photo credit: JPI

Christel and soap sib Bryton James (Devon) are very close in real-life; James is her son Michael’s godfather. Photo credit: JPI

Khalil won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in 2012, and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series in 2008. Photo credit: JPI