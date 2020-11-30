Happy Birthday To Christel Khalil!

Khalil

Christel Khalil was born on November 30 in Los Angeles, CA.

The actress has one son, Michael Caden, who was born on April 22, 2010.

Christel and soap sib Bryton James (Devon) are very close in real-life; James is her son Michael’s godfather.

Khalil won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in 2012, and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series in 2008.

The actress now resides in Canada, and thanks to Y&R’s popularity there, Khalil shares, “I get recognized here more than anywhere else.”

