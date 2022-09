In 1986, Ilene Kristen returned to RYAN’S HOPE as Delia. Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, DAYS’s Austin and Carrie married for the first time. Photo credit: JPI

In 2003, Justin Bruening debuted on ALL MY CHILDREN as Jamie. Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, GH’s Edward lost consciousness behind the wheel of his car as it sped toward the carnival. Photo credit: ABC