In 1978, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Erica and Tom wed. Photo credit: ABC

In 1985, Kimberly McCullough debuted as GH’s Robin. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, B&B’s Thorne and Donna tied the knot. Photo credit: JPI

In 2007, Brook Kerr (now GH’s Potia) aired for the final time as PASSIONS’s Whitney. Photo credit: JPI