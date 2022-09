In 1996, Angie wed Jesse look-alike Jacob on THE CITY. Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, GH’s Lois returned to Port Charles with her infant daughter, Brook Lynn. Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, Y&R’s Sharon gave birth to Faith. Photo credit: JPI

In 2011, DAYS’s John was arrested for embezzlement and securities fraud, among other charges. Photo credit: JPI