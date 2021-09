In 1986, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Viki and Clint welcomed daughter Jessica. Photo credit: ABC

In 1992, Michael Easton (now Finn, GH) and Shannon Sturges exited DAYS as lovebirds Tanner and Molly. Photo credit: NBC

In 2003, Ryan discovered Michael Cambias’s corpse hanging from a meat hook on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, B&B’s Hope decided to have sex with Liam before they were married. Photo credit: JPI