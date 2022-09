In 1988, DAYS’s Shane and Kim renewed their vows. Photo credit: NBC

In 1992, GH’s Scott and Dominique woke up married in Las Vegas. Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, DAYS’s Carrie stopped Austin and Sami’s wedding and slapped her sister for lying about Will’s paternity. Photo credit: JPI

In 2003, GH’s Emily and Zander wed. Photo credit: ABC