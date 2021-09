In 1992, Vanessa Marcil made her GH debut as Brenda. Photo credit: ABC

In 1992, Lisa Rinna made her DAYS debut as Billie. Photo credit: NBC

In 2000, GH’s Sonny and Carly said, “I do” for the first time. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, Brandon Barash (now Jake, DAYS) made his GH debut as Johnny. Photo credit: ABC