In 1968, Ellen Holly made her ONE LIFE TO LIVE debut as Carla Photo credit: ABC

In 1980, EDGE OF NIGHT’s Elliot became the first victim of The Clown Puppet Killer.

In 2011, Debbi Morgan debuted as Y&R’s Harmony. Photo credit: JPI

In 2014, an amnesiac Jason (later revealed to be Drew) decided to call himself Jake on GH. Photo credit: JPI