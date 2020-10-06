Five Things That Happened On October 6 In Soap History

1 of 5
In 1987, Rena Sofer (now B&B’s Quinn) made her daytime debut as Joyce Abernathy on ANOTHER WORLD.
Photo credit: ABC
In 1997, Blair pushed Téa out of a window on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.
Photo credit: ABC
In 2006, Jason proposed to Liz on GH, convinced that the baby she was carrying could be his.
Photo credit: ABC
In 2014, Nick and Sharon’s Y&R remarriage is interrupted by an out-of-her-coma Phyllis.
Photo credit: JPI
In 2014, GH’s Franco got proof that Carly was cheating on him with Sonny.
Photo credit: JPI
