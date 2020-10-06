Five Things That Happened On October 6 In Soap History

In 1987, Rena Sofer (now B&B’s Quinn) made her daytime debut as Joyce Abernathy on ANOTHER WORLD. Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, Blair pushed Téa out of a window on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Jason proposed to Liz on GH, convinced that the baby she was carrying could be his. Photo credit: ABC

In 2014, Nick and Sharon’s Y&R remarriage is interrupted by an out-of-her-coma Phyllis. Photo credit: JPI