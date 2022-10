In 1981, James Reynolds made his DAYS debut as Abe.

In 1993, Matthew Ashford exited DAYS for the first time as Jack. Photo credit: NBC

In 1991, Lily and Holden swapped vows for the first time on AS THE WORLD TURNS. Photo credit: PGP

In 1993, Genie Francis and Anthony Geary returned to GH as Luke and Laura, and Jonathan Jackson made his debut as Lucky. Photo credit: ABC