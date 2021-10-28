FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On October 28 In Soap History October 28, 2021 9:27AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: JPIView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On October 28 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1994, Mark Valley debuted on DAYS as Jack.Photo credit: JPI2 of 5In 1999, Stephanie and Eric remarried on B&B.Photo credit: JPI3 of 5In 2002, PASSIONS’s Ethan fantasized about getting engaged to Theresa.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2005, Liz and Lucky wed on GH. Photo credit: ABC 5 of 5In 2010, Ron Hale exited GH as Mike Corbin.Photo credit: ABC Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1994, Mark Valley debuted on DAYS as Jack.Photo credit: JPIIn 1999, Stephanie and Eric remarried on B&B.Photo credit: JPIIn 2002, PASSIONS’s Ethan fantasized about getting engaged to Theresa.Photo credit: JPIIn 2005, Liz and Lucky wed on GH. Photo credit: ABCIn 2010, Ron Hale exited GH as Mike Corbin.Photo credit: ABC By SOD Filed Under: Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Eric Martsolf, Greg Vaughan, John McCook, Lindsay Hartley, Rebecca Herbst, Susan Flannery Comments