Five Things That Happened On October 28 In Soap History

Five Things That Happened On October 28 In Soap History
In 1994, Mark Valley debuted on DAYS as Jack.

In 1999, Stephanie and Eric remarried on B&B.

In 2002, PASSIONS’s Ethan fantasized about getting engaged to Theresa.

In 2005, Liz and Lucky wed on GH.

In 2010, Ron Hale exited GH as Mike Corbin.

