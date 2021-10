In 1986, Kassie DePaiva (then Wesley) made her daytime debut as GUIDING LIGHT’s Chelsea. Photo credit: CBS

In 1995, Gwyneth Alden was revealed to be the Corinth Killer on LOVING. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, James DePaiva exited ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Max. Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, Jonathan Jackson returned to GH as Lucky after a 10-year absence. Photo credit: ABC