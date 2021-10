In 1991, GH’s Tracy married Paul Hornsby. Photo credit: ABC

In 1991, James DePaiva returned to ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Max. Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, Jerry verDorn made his OLTL debut as Clint. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, GH’s Skye returned home and introduced daughter Lila Rae to the Quartermaines. Photo credit: ABC