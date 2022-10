In 1982, Sammy Davis, Jr. began his GH run as Eddie Phillips, Bryan’s father. Photo credit: ABC

In 1991, SANTA BARBARA kicked off its Moscow location shoot, which centered on Jack Wagner’s Warren. Photo credit: New World Television

In 1994, Michelle Stafford debuted as Y&R’s Phyllis. Photo credit: JPI

In 2002, Kathy Brier made her OLTL debut as Marcie Walsh. Photo credit: ABC