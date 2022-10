In 1988, Tom and Alice remarried on DAYS. Photo credit: NBC

In 2002, Josh Duhamel and Marj Dusay exited ALL MY CHILDREN as Leo and Vanessa, who were presumed dead after falling off a cliff. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, Gina’s Place burned to the ground (courtesy of Kevin). Photo credit: JPI

In 2007, DAYS’s John “died” from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car. Photo credit: JPI