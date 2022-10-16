FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On October 16 In Soap History October 16, 2022 7:00AM Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmailCredit: ABCView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On October 16 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1984, Erica married Mike Roy on ALL MY CHILDREN.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1984, Frisco and Felicia shared their first kiss.Photo credit: ABC3 of 5In 1987, Duke and Anna wed on GH.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5In 1992, Isabella died from pancreatic cancer on DAYS.Photo credit: NBC 5 of 5In 2002, Liza Huber returned to PASSIONS as Gwen.Photo credit: JPI Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail In 1984, Erica married Mike Roy on ALL MY CHILDREN.Photo credit: ABCIn 1984, Frisco and Felicia shared their first kiss.Photo credit: ABCIn 1987, Duke and Anna wed on GH.Photo credit: ABCIn 1992, Isabella died from pancreatic cancer on DAYS.Photo credit: NBCIn 2002, Liza Huber returned to PASSIONS as Gwen.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: All My Children, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Passions, Drake Hogestyn, Finola Hughes, Ian Buchanan, Jack Wagner, Kristina Wagner, Liza Huber, Susan Lucci Comments