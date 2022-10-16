GH

Five Things That Happened On October 16 In Soap History

In 1984, Erica married Mike Roy on ALL MY CHILDREN.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1984, Frisco and Felicia shared their first kiss.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1987, Duke and Anna wed on GH.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1992, Isabella died from pancreatic cancer on DAYS.

Photo credit: NBC

In 2002, Liza Huber returned to PASSIONS as Gwen.

Photo credit: JPI

